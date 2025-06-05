EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: An Impending Approval
The European Union is considering approving its trade deal with the South American bloc, Mercosur, before summer. However, the approval date is not yet set. The deal, finalized last December, faces opposition from countries like France, which argues it could disadvantage European farmers due to differing regulations.
The European Union might approve its anticipated trade agreement with Mercosur, the South American bloc, before summer. Yet, according to EU agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen, a concrete approval date remains indefinite.
The deal, finalized in December, requires approval from EU member states but has encountered opposition. France, for instance, contends the agreement could undermine European farmers who must adhere to stricter norms than their South American counterparts.
This opposition highlights ongoing tensions around the deal, which checkpoints challenges in balancing international trade with domestic agricultural protections.
