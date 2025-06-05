EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: An Impending Approval

The European Union might approve its anticipated trade agreement with Mercosur, the South American bloc, before summer. Yet, according to EU agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen, a concrete approval date remains indefinite.

The deal, finalized in December, requires approval from EU member states but has encountered opposition. France, for instance, contends the agreement could undermine European farmers who must adhere to stricter norms than their South American counterparts.

This opposition highlights ongoing tensions around the deal, which checkpoints challenges in balancing international trade with domestic agricultural protections.

