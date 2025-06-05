Left Menu

Bhopal Police Dismantles Interstate Theft Syndicate, Arrests Trio

Bhopal police arrested a trio linked to an interstate theft ring, recovering Rs 22 lakh in jewelry, Rs 24,000 in cash, and two vehicles. The group targeted empty homes, collaborating with out-of-state accomplices. Investigators have frozen the suspects' accounts and continue to probe further connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:30 IST
Bhopal Police Dismantles Interstate Theft Syndicate, Arrests Trio
Accused in police custody (Photo/Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhopal police have successfully dismantled an interstate theft syndicate, arresting three suspects from various locations within the state, a police official reported on Thursday. The arrested individuals were found in possession of gold and silver jewelry valued at around Rs 22 lakh, Rs 24,000 in cash, and two vehicles.

The suspects have been identified as Yashwant Raghuvanshi, 30, Bhupendra Sahu, 29, and Abhilash Vishwakarma, 33. They conducted surveys of unoccupied homes before committing robberies, later summoning accomplices from other states to execute the thefts in Bhopal. Commissioner of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra explained that a Special Investigation Team was formed in response to rising theft incidents in vacant homes.

Further inspection revealed that the trio collaborated in multiple thefts and stored the stolen jewelry in a finance company to secure loans. Consequently, Rs 40 lakh worth of valuables have been frozen as part of ongoing investigations. Additionally, authorities are continuing the search for other gang members involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025