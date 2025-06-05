Bhopal Police Dismantles Interstate Theft Syndicate, Arrests Trio

Bhopal police have successfully dismantled an interstate theft syndicate, arresting three suspects from various locations within the state, a police official reported on Thursday. The arrested individuals were found in possession of gold and silver jewelry valued at around Rs 22 lakh, Rs 24,000 in cash, and two vehicles.

The suspects have been identified as Yashwant Raghuvanshi, 30, Bhupendra Sahu, 29, and Abhilash Vishwakarma, 33. They conducted surveys of unoccupied homes before committing robberies, later summoning accomplices from other states to execute the thefts in Bhopal. Commissioner of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra explained that a Special Investigation Team was formed in response to rising theft incidents in vacant homes.

Further inspection revealed that the trio collaborated in multiple thefts and stored the stolen jewelry in a finance company to secure loans. Consequently, Rs 40 lakh worth of valuables have been frozen as part of ongoing investigations. Additionally, authorities are continuing the search for other gang members involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)