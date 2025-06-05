Bhopal Police Dismantles Interstate Theft Syndicate, Arrests Trio
Bhopal police arrested a trio linked to an interstate theft ring, recovering Rs 22 lakh in jewelry, Rs 24,000 in cash, and two vehicles. The group targeted empty homes, collaborating with out-of-state accomplices. Investigators have frozen the suspects' accounts and continue to probe further connections.
- Country:
- India
Bhopal police have successfully dismantled an interstate theft syndicate, arresting three suspects from various locations within the state, a police official reported on Thursday. The arrested individuals were found in possession of gold and silver jewelry valued at around Rs 22 lakh, Rs 24,000 in cash, and two vehicles.
The suspects have been identified as Yashwant Raghuvanshi, 30, Bhupendra Sahu, 29, and Abhilash Vishwakarma, 33. They conducted surveys of unoccupied homes before committing robberies, later summoning accomplices from other states to execute the thefts in Bhopal. Commissioner of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra explained that a Special Investigation Team was formed in response to rising theft incidents in vacant homes.
Further inspection revealed that the trio collaborated in multiple thefts and stored the stolen jewelry in a finance company to secure loans. Consequently, Rs 40 lakh worth of valuables have been frozen as part of ongoing investigations. Additionally, authorities are continuing the search for other gang members involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhopal
- police
- interstate
- thieves
- arrest
- jewelry
- Rs 22 lakh
- frozen accounts
- vehicles
- investigation
ALSO READ
Kalyan building collapse: unauthorised work suspected to be cause; flat owner arrested
SC directs Ashoka University prof Mahmudabad, arrested in connection with his alleged offensive posts, to be released on interim bail.
Temple Heist Unraveled: Arrests and Recoveries Made
German Authorities Tackle Youth Extremism: Arrests Made in Far-Right Group
Cracking Down on Extremism: German Police Arrest 'Last Defence Wave' Suspects