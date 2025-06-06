SpaceX Scraps Dragon Spacecraft After Government Contract Cancellation
Following a statement about the cancellation of government contracts, Elon Musk announced that SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft effective immediately.
SpaceX is set to decommission its Dragon spacecraft, CEO Elon Musk revealed, following the government's decision to cancel its contracts. This move signals a significant shift in the company's strategy.
Musk's response comes in light of the president's announcement, marking a pivotal moment for SpaceX's operations and future plans.
The decommissioning process will begin immediately, as confirmed by reliable sources, potentially impacting SpaceX's standing in the aerospace industry.
