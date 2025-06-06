Left Menu

SpaceX Scraps Dragon Spacecraft After Government Contract Cancellation

Following a statement about the cancellation of government contracts, Elon Musk announced that SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft effective immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX is set to decommission its Dragon spacecraft, CEO Elon Musk revealed, following the government's decision to cancel its contracts. This move signals a significant shift in the company's strategy.

Musk's response comes in light of the president's announcement, marking a pivotal moment for SpaceX's operations and future plans.

The decommissioning process will begin immediately, as confirmed by reliable sources, potentially impacting SpaceX's standing in the aerospace industry.

