Praj Industries Partners with Enersur for Landmark Biorefinery Project in Paraguay

Praj Industries has entered a strategic partnership with Paraguay's notable renewable energy company, Enersur S.A., to execute a major Biorefinery Project. This initiative will not only focus on ethanol production but also create co-products like corn oil, sustainable aviation fuel, and biogas.

The agreement, formalized in the presence of Paraguay's President, Santiago Peña Palacios, during his state visit to India, showcases the strengthening of international renewable energy ties and technological exchanges. The project is pivotal for reducing Paraguay's fossil fuel reliance, particularly with the development of a 600 m³/day Anhydrous Ethanol plant in Canindeyú.

Scheduled for completion by October 2026, the project will drive significant job creation and economic benefits in rural Paraguay, aligning with Praj's global bioeconomy aspirations. This collaboration highlights the pivotal role of renewable energy in sustainable development across South America.

(With inputs from agencies.)