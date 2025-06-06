Left Menu

Praj Industries Partners with Enersur for Landmark Biorefinery Project in Paraguay

Praj Industries teams up with Paraguay's Enersur S.A. for a significant Biorefinery Project to produce ethanol and other bio-based products, fostering renewable energy growth. This collaboration aligns with Paraguay's clean energy goals, enhancing rural development and reducing fossil fuel dependence, while symbolizing India's advanced technology and global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:37 IST
Praj Industries Partners with Enersur for Landmark Biorefinery Project in Paraguay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Praj Industries has entered a strategic partnership with Paraguay's notable renewable energy company, Enersur S.A., to execute a major Biorefinery Project. This initiative will not only focus on ethanol production but also create co-products like corn oil, sustainable aviation fuel, and biogas.

The agreement, formalized in the presence of Paraguay's President, Santiago Peña Palacios, during his state visit to India, showcases the strengthening of international renewable energy ties and technological exchanges. The project is pivotal for reducing Paraguay's fossil fuel reliance, particularly with the development of a 600 m³/day Anhydrous Ethanol plant in Canindeyú.

Scheduled for completion by October 2026, the project will drive significant job creation and economic benefits in rural Paraguay, aligning with Praj's global bioeconomy aspirations. This collaboration highlights the pivotal role of renewable energy in sustainable development across South America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025