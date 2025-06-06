Left Menu

RBI's Major Cut in CRR Aims to Boost Liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India has announced a significant reduction in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 1%, aimed at infusing Rs 2.5 lakh crore into the banking system. This move, spread over four tranches, intends to boost credit flow, enhance economic growth, and aid monetary policy transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:21 IST
RBI's Major Cut in CRR Aims to Boost Liquidity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made a bold monetary decision, announcing a substantial cut in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 1%. This measure is set to release Rs 2.5 lakh crore in liquidity, facilitating increased lending to productive sectors of the economy.

The reduction will be executed in four equal tranches by November 2025, bringing the CRR down to 3%. This adjustment allows commercial banks more flexibility with their funds, as they will maintain a lower percentage in liquid cash with RBI, which in turn supports lending activities.

This decision echoes a similar move in March 2020 during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra reinforced the bank's commitment to maintaining liquidity and highlighted that this change should reduce banks' funding costs, thereby aiding monetary policy transmission to credit markets and stimulating economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025