Sonalika Tractors Achieves Record May Sales with Innovation and Farmer-Centric Approach

Sonalika Tractors, India's leading tractor export brand, reported its highest-ever sales in May, reaching 14,213 units. Driven by innovation and a customer-focused approach, the brand offers advanced, efficient tractors meeting diverse regional needs. Featuring promotions and specialized products, Sonalika strengthens its role in advancing Indian agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:01 IST
Sonalika Tractors, India's top tractor export brand, has reached a historic milestone by achieving the highest May sales ever, with 14,213 tractors sold. This achievement underscores Sonalika's dedication to innovation and its commitment to providing farmers with cutting-edge, reliable machinery that enhances agricultural productivity.

As the monsoon season boosts agricultural optimism, Sonalika's farmer-centric strategies and adoption of advanced agri-technologies continue to bridge the gap between research and practical application. The brand's commitment to making affordable, high-quality tractors accessible is further highlighted by its 'Sonalika June Double Jackpot offer' that presents farmers with opportunities to win valuable prizes.

Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, expressed pride in the brand's recent accomplishments, emphasizing the impact of their innovations on farming communities. With the onset of the monsoon expected to increase demand for specialized tractors, Sonalika is poised to deliver high-performance, reliable products, thereby reinforcing its trust within the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

