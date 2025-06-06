CBI Nabs Two Engineers in Bribery Scandals
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two junior engineers in separate bribery cases involving demands for large sums to clear pending bills. Operations in Mumbai and Prayagraj revealed demanded bribes between Rs. 4 lakh and Rs. 5.5 lakh, leading to arrests and ongoing investigations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two junior engineers in separate cases of bribery. Both incidents revolve around demands for hefty bribes in return for clearing pending bills of respective complainants.
The first incident emerged in Mumbai where an engineer was caught accepting a reduced bribe of Rs. 4.5 lakh, originally demanded at Rs. 5.5 lakh, to facilitate the clearance of a firm's bills. The CBI orchestrated a strategic operation, capturing the suspect in the act and subsequently securing a remand till June 9 after presenting him in a special Mumbai court.
Simultaneously, another junior engineer from the North Central Railways in Prayagraj was arrested for accepting a Rs. 1 lakh installment, part of an alleged Rs. 4 lakh bribe related to railway project contracts. Investigations continue as the CBI conducts searches at associated premises, demonstrating its commitment to combating corruption within the public sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- bribery
- arrest
- engineer
- Mumbai
- Prayagraj
- corruption
- investigation
- demand
- contract
ALSO READ
Arrest Shakes Sritex Amidst Corruption Probe: Director Nabbed
Suryakumar Yadav Shines Bright: Leads Mumbai to IPL Playoffs
Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar Fined Amid Mumbai Indians' Playoff Triumph
BJP MP Dubey Declares Ranchi 'Capital of Corruption' Amid IAS Officer's Arrest
Mumbai Indians Surge Into IPL Playoffs with Commanding Win