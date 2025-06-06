Left Menu

CBI Nabs Two Engineers in Bribery Scandals

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two junior engineers in separate bribery cases involving demands for large sums to clear pending bills. Operations in Mumbai and Prayagraj revealed demanded bribes between Rs. 4 lakh and Rs. 5.5 lakh, leading to arrests and ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:42 IST
CBI Nabs Two Engineers in Bribery Scandals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two junior engineers in separate cases of bribery. Both incidents revolve around demands for hefty bribes in return for clearing pending bills of respective complainants.

The first incident emerged in Mumbai where an engineer was caught accepting a reduced bribe of Rs. 4.5 lakh, originally demanded at Rs. 5.5 lakh, to facilitate the clearance of a firm's bills. The CBI orchestrated a strategic operation, capturing the suspect in the act and subsequently securing a remand till June 9 after presenting him in a special Mumbai court.

Simultaneously, another junior engineer from the North Central Railways in Prayagraj was arrested for accepting a Rs. 1 lakh installment, part of an alleged Rs. 4 lakh bribe related to railway project contracts. Investigations continue as the CBI conducts searches at associated premises, demonstrating its commitment to combating corruption within the public sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025