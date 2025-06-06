CBI Nabs Two Engineers in Bribery Scandals

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two junior engineers in separate cases of bribery. Both incidents revolve around demands for hefty bribes in return for clearing pending bills of respective complainants.

The first incident emerged in Mumbai where an engineer was caught accepting a reduced bribe of Rs. 4.5 lakh, originally demanded at Rs. 5.5 lakh, to facilitate the clearance of a firm's bills. The CBI orchestrated a strategic operation, capturing the suspect in the act and subsequently securing a remand till June 9 after presenting him in a special Mumbai court.

Simultaneously, another junior engineer from the North Central Railways in Prayagraj was arrested for accepting a Rs. 1 lakh installment, part of an alleged Rs. 4 lakh bribe related to railway project contracts. Investigations continue as the CBI conducts searches at associated premises, demonstrating its commitment to combating corruption within the public sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)