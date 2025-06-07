Left Menu

Infosys Cleared in Massive GST Case: Proceedings Closed

The Director General of GST Intelligence concluded the proceedings against Infosys concerning a GST amounting to Rs 32,403 crore for the financial years 2018-19 to 2021-22. This closes a case regarding non-payment of IGST under the Reverse Charge Mechanism, as confirmed by the company.

The closure follows Infosys' receipt of a DGGI communication. The leading Indian IT firm stated in its regulatory filing that the issue of non-payment of IGST under the Reverse Charge Mechanism is now resolved, bringing to an end a significant chapter in their ongoing tax matters.

The closure follows Infosys' receipt of a DGGI communication. The leading Indian IT firm stated in its regulatory filing that the issue of non-payment of IGST under the Reverse Charge Mechanism is now resolved, bringing to an end a significant chapter in their ongoing tax matters.

Previously, Infosys had responded to a pre-show cause notice from the DGGI covering the period from July 2017 to March 2022. With the latest communication, all pending pre-show cause notice proceedings for that period are officially concluded, marking a significant victory for the company.

