Infosys Cleared in Massive GST Case: Proceedings Closed
The Director General of GST Intelligence has officially closed proceedings against Infosys, relating to a hefty GST sum of Rs 32,403 crore for the fiscal years 2018-19 to 2021-22, according to a company statement.
The closure follows Infosys' receipt of a DGGI communication. The leading Indian IT firm stated in its regulatory filing that the issue of non-payment of IGST under the Reverse Charge Mechanism is now resolved, bringing to an end a significant chapter in their ongoing tax matters.
Previously, Infosys had responded to a pre-show cause notice from the DGGI covering the period from July 2017 to March 2022. With the latest communication, all pending pre-show cause notice proceedings for that period are officially concluded, marking a significant victory for the company.
