Political Battle Intensifies: Fadnavis Slams Rahul, Tejashwi Accuses BJP
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Election Commission, accusing him of misjudging India’s sentiment. In contrast, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav supported Gandhi, alleging BJP's influence over constitutional bodies. This war of words follows Gandhi's demand for transparent voter rolls to uphold electoral credibility.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, launched a sharp critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, challenging Gandhi's assertions about the Election Commission of India. Accusing Gandhi of persistently misreading the nation's sentiment, Fadnavis accused him of 'cleaning the mirror while the dust was on his face.'
In a day of political back-and-forth, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav openly supported Gandhi. Yadav claimed that BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, had taken control of constitutional institutions. He alleged that the BJP IT Cell had prior knowledge of election schedules, stressing the need for vigilance to ensure fair practices.
This follows a call by Rahul Gandhi for the Election Commission to release machine-readable voter rolls. He argued that transparency is essential for maintaining the electoral body's credibility. Despite the ECI calling his claims about Maharashtra elections unfounded, Gandhi insisted their response was evasive, sparking further debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MP Sarangi Criticizes Pakistan's Attempts to Destabilize Peace Post-Article 370
BJP MP Brij Lal Highlights Pakistan's Terror Links in All-Party Japan Delegation
Controversial Clash: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Speaking Pakistan's Language'
BJP Plans 'Kalaburagi Chalo' Protest Demand Removal of Karnataka Minister
Political Spotlight: BJP Criticizes Congress Leader Over NITI Aayog Remarks