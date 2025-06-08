Traffic Turmoil and Tourism Triumph: A Weekend of Contrasts
As traffic chaos grips Haridwar and Dehradun during the peak travel season, Shimla sees a resurgence in tourism. Despite severe congestion, authorities claim roads remain operational. Visitors flock to Shimla, reviving local businesses, as temperatures rise in the plains.
The travel season has plunged traffic management into chaos with severe congestion reported in Haridwar and Dehradun, leaving travelers stuck for hours. Although gridlock is evident, police report only 'slow-moving' vehicles due to increased road pressure.
Diversions through the Laksar route have been introduced to manage congestion, but frustration continues as travelers from other states experience prolonged delays. Traffic in Dehradun-Mussoorie needs attention, with police deployed to maintain smooth movement.
Meanwhile, Shimla witnesses a tourism resurgence with visitors seeking relief from scorching plains. The local tourism industry thrives as accommodations and services welcome the influx, celebrating a festive atmosphere in scenic spots.
