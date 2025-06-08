Left Menu

Traffic Turmoil and Tourism Triumph: A Weekend of Contrasts

As traffic chaos grips Haridwar and Dehradun during the peak travel season, Shimla sees a resurgence in tourism. Despite severe congestion, authorities claim roads remain operational. Visitors flock to Shimla, reviving local businesses, as temperatures rise in the plains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:32 IST
Traffic Turmoil and Tourism Triumph: A Weekend of Contrasts
A visual from the Delhi-Haridwar Highway . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The travel season has plunged traffic management into chaos with severe congestion reported in Haridwar and Dehradun, leaving travelers stuck for hours. Although gridlock is evident, police report only 'slow-moving' vehicles due to increased road pressure.

Diversions through the Laksar route have been introduced to manage congestion, but frustration continues as travelers from other states experience prolonged delays. Traffic in Dehradun-Mussoorie needs attention, with police deployed to maintain smooth movement.

Meanwhile, Shimla witnesses a tourism resurgence with visitors seeking relief from scorching plains. The local tourism industry thrives as accommodations and services welcome the influx, celebrating a festive atmosphere in scenic spots.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025