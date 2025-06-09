Left Menu

11 Years of Transformation: India's Giant Leap Under Modi's Leadership

As Narendra Modi's leadership marks 11 years, noteworthy achievements include India’s rise as the fifth-largest economy, successful COVID management, and upliftment of marginalized communities. BJP President JP Nadda credits policies enhancing economic growth and social welfare while celebrating infrastructure projects like the Chenab Bridge and transformative poverty reduction efforts.

11 Years of Transformation: India's Giant Leap Under Modi's Leadership
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has witnessed significant advancements over the past 11 years, according to BJP President JP Nadda. Highlighting economic growth, social welfare improvements, and India's ascent on the global stage, Nadda celebrated the country's progression into the world's fifth-largest economy and upcoming shift to fourth, as projected by the IMF.

At a press conference, Nadda praised the proactive leadership during major operations like Operation Ganga and COVID-19 management, noting India's exemplary vaccination drive of over 220 crore free doses. He emphasized efforts to empower women and marginalized communities, reflecting a commitment to inclusive development and poverty reduction, with 25 crore emerging from poverty.

Nadda also applauded infrastructure developments like the Chenab Bridge, marking continued progress towards a developed India. The government's dedication to real results over mere slogans was evident, showcasing transformative policies and achievements across sectors in a newly released e-book as the administration prepares for the future.

