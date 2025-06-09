Chhattisgarh Grieves as Heroic Police Officer Falls in Sukma IED Blast

In a tragic turn of events, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over the death of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Giripunje. The officer succumbed to injuries sustained in an IED blast in Sukma district, executed by Naxalites—a group long fraught with violence in the region.

Chief Minister Sai, in a statement, highlighted the ongoing struggle security forces face against the Naxalites, underlining the continuous success of operations to combat their insurgency. Despite the setback, the state remains resolute in its efforts, having issued instructions for the medical treatment of the injured officers and soldiers.

The blast occurred amidst heightened security measures in anticipation of the Bharat Bandh called by CPI(M). IG Bastar P Sundarraj confirmed that ASP Giripunje was critically injured while on foot patrol. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma honored Giripunje, acknowledging his bravery and contribution to the force.