Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Grieves as Heroic Police Officer Falls in Sukma IED Blast

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai mourns the death of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Giripunje, who was killed in an IED blast orchestrated by Naxalites in Sukma district. Despite injuries, security forces continue operations against Naxalites. The incident signifies ongoing challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:17 IST
Chhattisgarh Grieves as Heroic Police Officer Falls in Sukma IED Blast
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over the death of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Giripunje. The officer succumbed to injuries sustained in an IED blast in Sukma district, executed by Naxalites—a group long fraught with violence in the region.

Chief Minister Sai, in a statement, highlighted the ongoing struggle security forces face against the Naxalites, underlining the continuous success of operations to combat their insurgency. Despite the setback, the state remains resolute in its efforts, having issued instructions for the medical treatment of the injured officers and soldiers.

The blast occurred amidst heightened security measures in anticipation of the Bharat Bandh called by CPI(M). IG Bastar P Sundarraj confirmed that ASP Giripunje was critically injured while on foot patrol. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma honored Giripunje, acknowledging his bravery and contribution to the force.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025