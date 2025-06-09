Left Menu

NSEFI Calls for Extended ISTS Waiver to Safeguard Renewable Energy Projects

The National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) urges the government to extend the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges waiver for renewable energy projects until June 2026 due to uncontrollable delays. This plea aims to protect nearly Rs 5 lakh crore worth of projects and ensure their viability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) has made an urgent appeal to the Indian government, emphasizing the critical need to extend the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges waiver deadline to June 2026. This follows unforeseen delays ailing numerous renewable energy projects, leaving developers at risk.

In correspondence addressed to the advisor of the Prime Minister's Office, NSEFI highlighted the importance of an extended waiver. The federation outlined that renewable projects could face a financial impact of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore without it and urged consideration for projects fulfilling specific criteria like financial closure and land acquisition.

Industry stakeholders have been rocked by delays from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), impacting project timelines and viability. In response, NSEFI proposes a milestone-based eligibility framework supporting committed developers who had relied on the waiver for their project plans and commercial commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

