Delhi NCR Faces Scorching Heatwave Threat with Rising Temperatures

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heatwave-like conditions in Delhi NCR with temperatures potentially exceeding 45°C. A yellow alert has been issued, and rain is expected later in the week. Severe heatwave alerts are also in place across parts of Northwest India, including Rajasthan and Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Delhi NCR, predicting potential heatwave-like conditions on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures likely to soar beyond 45°C. A yellow alert is in effect for the region, as confirmed by IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava.

An orange alert has been declared for June 10 and 11 in the capital, while a yellow alert persists for June 12 and 13. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1°C, peaking at 44°C on Monday, marking the highest for June.

Rainfall is anticipated in Delhi by mid-week, as the IMD forecasts light to moderate precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. A red alert for severe heatwave and warm nights has been issued for Western Rajasthan, with varying alerts across other regions like Punjab and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

