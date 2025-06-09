Delhi NCR Faces Scorching Heatwave Threat with Rising Temperatures

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Delhi NCR, predicting potential heatwave-like conditions on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures likely to soar beyond 45°C. A yellow alert is in effect for the region, as confirmed by IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava.

An orange alert has been declared for June 10 and 11 in the capital, while a yellow alert persists for June 12 and 13. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1°C, peaking at 44°C on Monday, marking the highest for June.

Rainfall is anticipated in Delhi by mid-week, as the IMD forecasts light to moderate precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. A red alert for severe heatwave and warm nights has been issued for Western Rajasthan, with varying alerts across other regions like Punjab and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)