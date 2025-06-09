Delhi NCR Faces Scorching Heatwave Threat with Rising Temperatures
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heatwave-like conditions in Delhi NCR with temperatures potentially exceeding 45°C. A yellow alert has been issued, and rain is expected later in the week. Severe heatwave alerts are also in place across parts of Northwest India, including Rajasthan and Punjab.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Delhi NCR, predicting potential heatwave-like conditions on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures likely to soar beyond 45°C. A yellow alert is in effect for the region, as confirmed by IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava.
An orange alert has been declared for June 10 and 11 in the capital, while a yellow alert persists for June 12 and 13. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1°C, peaking at 44°C on Monday, marking the highest for June.
Rainfall is anticipated in Delhi by mid-week, as the IMD forecasts light to moderate precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. A red alert for severe heatwave and warm nights has been issued for Western Rajasthan, with varying alerts across other regions like Punjab and Haryana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monsoon Alert: Intense Rainfall Expected in Konkan and Western Maharashtra
Tremor in Tarapacá: Chile's Earthquake Alert
Kerala Coast on High Alert as Sunken Cargo Ship's Oil Spill Threatens Ecological Safety
Alcovia Launches Premier Learning Community for Young Innovators in Delhi-NCR
Mizoram Seeks Increased NFSA Beneficiaries Amidst Development Efforts