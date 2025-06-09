Empowering Individuals: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's Initiative for Social Welfare

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has disbursed pension arrears amounting to Rs. 6.14 crore to support 12,660 beneficiaries under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS). This initiative focuses on financial inclusion for senior citizens, widows, and differently-abled individuals. The arrears had been delayed earlier due to Aadhaar non-seeding issues.

In a bid to further inclusion, a new app will soon be launched by the Social Welfare Department to integrate eligible senior citizens into pension schemes. Further underlining the administration's commitment, Sinha inaugurated a halfway home for psycho-social rehabilitation and a childcare institution for girls, enhancing support for those in need.

Additionally, Sinha highlights the growing role of technology in social welfare, urging officials to embrace innovative solutions. Efforts include assessments and distribution of aids and appliances for nearly 6,000 beneficiaries across Jammu under centrally sponsored schemes, with the aim of ensuring their effective integration into society.