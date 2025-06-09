Left Menu

Empowering Individuals: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's Initiative for Social Welfare

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha distributed Rs. 6.14 crore pension arrears to 12,660 beneficiaries under the Integrated Social Security Scheme. Sinha emphasized financial inclusion for senior citizens, widows, and the differently-abled. A new app and facilities for mental health and childcare were also introduced, alongside a push for technological solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:21 IST
Empowering Individuals: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's Initiative for Social Welfare
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has disbursed pension arrears amounting to Rs. 6.14 crore to support 12,660 beneficiaries under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS). This initiative focuses on financial inclusion for senior citizens, widows, and differently-abled individuals. The arrears had been delayed earlier due to Aadhaar non-seeding issues.

In a bid to further inclusion, a new app will soon be launched by the Social Welfare Department to integrate eligible senior citizens into pension schemes. Further underlining the administration's commitment, Sinha inaugurated a halfway home for psycho-social rehabilitation and a childcare institution for girls, enhancing support for those in need.

Additionally, Sinha highlights the growing role of technology in social welfare, urging officials to embrace innovative solutions. Efforts include assessments and distribution of aids and appliances for nearly 6,000 beneficiaries across Jammu under centrally sponsored schemes, with the aim of ensuring their effective integration into society.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025