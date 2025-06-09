Left Menu

Karnataka Eyes Delhi's Modern Waste-to-Energy Model for Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar praised Delhi's waste disposal technology as the best in India, planning to propose a similar model for Bengaluru. After touring New Delhi's 25-MW waste-to-energy unit, he aims to counter opposition and adopt efficient waste management techniques in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:58 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visits Tehkhand Waste to Electricity Project Limited in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited New Delhi Municipal Corporation's waste disposal unit, praising it as the most modern in India. After assessing the 25-MW unit converting waste into electricity, Shivakumar expressed intentions to replicate this technology in Bengaluru.

Highlighting successful operations and efficient use of space, Shivakumar commended the Jindal Group for its innovative waste-to-power setup. He plans to discuss adopting this model with Cabinet colleagues to improve waste management in Karnataka, affected by opposition and inefficiencies.

Bengaluru has struggled with waste disposal due to odorous byproducts. Shivakumar acknowledged Delhi's achievement in operating odourless waste units and intends to study their policies further. Despite pressing engagements back in Karnataka, his focus remains on advancing Bengaluru's waste management strategy.

