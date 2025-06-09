Karnataka Eyes Delhi's Modern Waste-to-Energy Model for Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited New Delhi Municipal Corporation's waste disposal unit, praising it as the most modern in India. After assessing the 25-MW unit converting waste into electricity, Shivakumar expressed intentions to replicate this technology in Bengaluru.

Highlighting successful operations and efficient use of space, Shivakumar commended the Jindal Group for its innovative waste-to-power setup. He plans to discuss adopting this model with Cabinet colleagues to improve waste management in Karnataka, affected by opposition and inefficiencies.

Bengaluru has struggled with waste disposal due to odorous byproducts. Shivakumar acknowledged Delhi's achievement in operating odourless waste units and intends to study their policies further. Despite pressing engagements back in Karnataka, his focus remains on advancing Bengaluru's waste management strategy.