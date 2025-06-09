Tragic Love: Man's Desperate Act at Funeral Pyre

A dramatic incident unfolded in Nagpur on Monday when a 27-year-old man, Anurag Rajendra Meshram, attempted to jump into the funeral pyre of his deceased girlfriend.

The girlfriend, aged 19, had reportedly died by suicide, sending Meshram into a state of distress that led to his desperate action.

Attendees at the funeral managed to stop Meshram from his dangerous attempt, but not before a violent altercation left him seriously injured. Authorities are awaiting his medical recovery to proceed with further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)