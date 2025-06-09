Left Menu

Tragic Love: Man's Desperate Act at Funeral Pyre

In Nagpur, Anurag Meshram, a 27-year-old, attempted to jump into the funeral pyre of his girlfriend, who had died by suicide. People at the scene prevented him, resulting in a violent confrontation. Meshram sustained serious injuries and further police action is pending his recovery.

Updated: 09-06-2025 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded in Nagpur on Monday when a 27-year-old man, Anurag Rajendra Meshram, attempted to jump into the funeral pyre of his deceased girlfriend.

The girlfriend, aged 19, had reportedly died by suicide, sending Meshram into a state of distress that led to his desperate action.

Attendees at the funeral managed to stop Meshram from his dangerous attempt, but not before a violent altercation left him seriously injured. Authorities are awaiting his medical recovery to proceed with further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

