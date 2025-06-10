Left Menu

Family Fears Conspiracy in Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case

Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of the victim in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, accuses prime suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi of staging her surrender and involving more accomplices. New details reveal connections with Raj Kushwaha. Multiple arrests made as police continue to investigate this complex case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:09 IST
Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Vipin Raghuvanshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking twist to the ongoing Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, has voiced fresh allegations. He accused his sister-in-law, Sonam Raghuvanshi, of staging her surrender and suggested the involvement of more than five individuals in the crime.

Vipin claimed that Sonam's mother withheld vital information from their family, including an alleged affair between Sonam and Raj Kushwaha. Speaking to ANI, Vipin noted discrepancies in Sonam's surrender process, expressing confidence in the police investigation.

Meanwhile, authorities have sent the fourth accused, Anand, to transit remand, joining three others previously detained. Sonam, reportedly the crime's mastermind, has been moved for further questioning. As arrests continue, the case's complexity deepens with potential conspiracies at every turn.

Latest News

