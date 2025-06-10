UK's Sizewell C: A New Dawn for Nuclear Energy
The UK will invest £14.2 billion to build the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk, generating 10,000 jobs and powering 6 million homes. Using the RAB funding model, it aims to boost energy security and meet climate targets. Concerns exist over potential taxpayer liabilities for cost overruns.
The UK government has announced a major investment of £14.2 billion ($19.25 billion) in building the Sizewell C nuclear plant in southeast England as part of its comprehensive spending review. This marks a strategic move to enhance Britain's energy security and achieve its climate objectives by replacing its aging nuclear fleet with advanced facilities.
The Sizewell C project, situated in Suffolk, is poised to be a significant economic driver, expected to create around 10,000 jobs at its construction peak, while providing enough electricity to power approximately 6 million homes. Britain's energy minister, Ed Miliband, emphasized the importance of this venture as a means to usher in a 'golden age of clean energy abundance' essential for safeguarding household finances and addressing the climate crisis.
Despite the government's push for new investors, the announcement did not disclose any additional partners. Using a regulated-asset-base (RAB) funding model, the initiative aims to minimize developmental risks and secure affordable financing, although it raises concerns about potential taxpayer burdens in case of cost overruns. This plant will be the UK's second new nuclear facility in over two decades, following EDF's Hinkley Point C, which has faced numerous delays and inflated costs.
