Empowering Dreams: A Beacon of Learning in Manipur's Hills

In the verdant hills of Manipur's Tamenglong district lies Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a school lighting up opportunities for bright, underprivileged students. Affiliated with CBSE and housing over 500 students, the institution blends academic rigor with multicultural values and patriotism.

Spanning 30 acres, the school's campus is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including smart classrooms, hostels, a library, and staff quarters. The co-educational environment promotes equality and personal development, with teachers from across India enriching the students' multilingual skills in Hindi, English, and regional languages. Zaeng Pamliu Gangmei, a student, expressed satisfaction with the free resources provided, such as books, uniforms, and meals.

Beyond conventional academics, the school encourages creativity and innovation through hands-on learning in science labs and various art programs. Student Janghiam Lung Pong shares his aspiration to explore the cosmos as an astronomer and points to the inspiration drawn from the institution's emphasis on dreaming big.

The establishment of such a school in remote Tamenglong represents a significant educational initiative. Principal K.C. Alex Panmei lauds the government for their support, ensuring facilities that rival metropolitan schools. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Tamenglong is shaping a more educated future for this Naga-majority region, fostering dreams and opportunities for its young minds. (ANI)