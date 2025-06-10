Left Menu

Empowering Dreams: A Beacon of Learning in Manipur's Hills

Nestled in Manipur's lush hills, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Tamenglong is a pioneering school offering free quality education to over 500 students. With a diverse faculty and modern facilities, it fosters equality and multiculturalism, inspiring students like Zaeng Gangmei and Janghiam Pong to pursue ambitious dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:45 IST
Empowering Dreams: A Beacon of Learning in Manipur's Hills
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya empowers Tamenglong students in Manipur's Naga Hills (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the verdant hills of Manipur's Tamenglong district lies Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a school lighting up opportunities for bright, underprivileged students. Affiliated with CBSE and housing over 500 students, the institution blends academic rigor with multicultural values and patriotism.

Spanning 30 acres, the school's campus is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including smart classrooms, hostels, a library, and staff quarters. The co-educational environment promotes equality and personal development, with teachers from across India enriching the students' multilingual skills in Hindi, English, and regional languages. Zaeng Pamliu Gangmei, a student, expressed satisfaction with the free resources provided, such as books, uniforms, and meals.

Beyond conventional academics, the school encourages creativity and innovation through hands-on learning in science labs and various art programs. Student Janghiam Lung Pong shares his aspiration to explore the cosmos as an astronomer and points to the inspiration drawn from the institution's emphasis on dreaming big.

The establishment of such a school in remote Tamenglong represents a significant educational initiative. Principal K.C. Alex Panmei lauds the government for their support, ensuring facilities that rival metropolitan schools. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Tamenglong is shaping a more educated future for this Naga-majority region, fostering dreams and opportunities for its young minds. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025