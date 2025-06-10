Odisha Crime Shocker: Women Allegedly Murder Man, Burn Body; Arms Syndicate Dismantled in Puri

In a chilling incident reported from Gajapati, Odisha, a woman, driven by undisclosed personal motives, allegedly murdered a man while he was asleep. Following the murder, she was reportedly assisted by other women and a few men in burning the body deep within the forest, according to local authorities.

The Superintendent of Police in Gajapati, Jatindra Kumar Panda, relayed to ANI that the crime came to light after the deceased's daughter filed a complaint. Initial investigations revealed the man had not been seen for three days. The spotlight turned to a woman from the village, who, under interrogation, confessed to the heinous act. Eight women and two men have since been apprehended and presented before the court.

In a separate incident, the Odisha Police in Puri took down an arms smuggling ring on June 6. A special police operation led to the arrest of six men, including Ramesh Parida and Harichandan Das, and the seizure of six pistols, ammunition, and other items. Investigations aim to uncover further network connections in the smuggling scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)