NSG Clarifies Role Amidst Rising Naxal Tensions

Brighu Srinivasan, head of NSG, delineates the NSG's role in anti-Naxal operations, emphasizing their precision-based involvement only under solid intelligence. Amidst this clarification, Chhattisgarh mourns ASP Akash Rao Giripunje, a victim of a Naxal-planted IED, as tributes pour in recognizing his sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:24 IST
DG NSG Brighu Srinivasan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brighu Srinivasan, the Director General (DG) of the National Security Guard (NSG), addressed the group's involvement in anti-Naxal operations on Tuesday, underscoring the primary role of state police and the supportive position of Central Armed Police Forces. He highlighted that the NSG's intervention is contingent upon solid intelligence, and although they are expanding their expertise from such operations, they act with precision when necessary.

During a statement to ANI concerning recent operations in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, Srinivasan affirmed that the state police spearheads the anti-Naxal efforts. He described the NSG's specific contributions as precise and emphasized the organization's readiness to act when intelligence dictates. This came in light of two recent IED blasts in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, tragically claiming the life of ASP Akash Rao Giripunje.

In the aftermath of the blasts, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai honored the fallen officer, asserting Naxalism's impending end. Sai, alongside key officials and grieving citizens, paid respects to ASP Giripunje, whose body arrived at the Mana Fourth Battalion of Raipur. The sacrifice of Giripunje, recognized during the tribute, echoes the resolve of the region's authorities and inhabitants to overcome Naxal threats.

