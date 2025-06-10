Bitcoin Bonanza: The Rise of Bitcoin Treasury Companies

The trend of publicly traded companies buying bitcoin is rapidly gaining momentum. President Donald Trump's media company recently unveiled plans to raise USD 2.5 billion to acquire bitcoin, aligning itself with other 'bitcoin treasury companies' as the cryptocurrency hits unprecedented highs.

These companies cite different motivations, such as hedging against inflation, supporting the crypto industry, and utilizing stock sales or debt to increase bitcoin holdings. The substantial rise in some firms' stock prices bolsters the confidence of enthusiasts like Dylan LeClair, despite warnings of potential downturns in bitcoin prices causing selloffs.

MicroStrategy leads the pack by owning 582,000 bitcoins, surpassing all other treasury firms and nation-states combined. Its strategy has made it a significant player, with its stock rising over 3000% in five years. This success story has inspired others to follow suit, even as experts caution about the risks inherent in bitcoin's volatility.

