Left Menu

Bitcoin Bonanza: The Rise of Bitcoin Treasury Companies

Publicly traded companies are aggressively purchasing bitcoin as part of their business strategies. President Donald Trump's media company plans to join this trend by raising USD 2.5 billion for bitcoin acquisition. Despite potential volatility, companies like MicroStrategy have seen significant stock price increases due to their bitcoin purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:44 IST
Bitcoin Bonanza: The Rise of Bitcoin Treasury Companies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The trend of publicly traded companies buying bitcoin is rapidly gaining momentum. President Donald Trump's media company recently unveiled plans to raise USD 2.5 billion to acquire bitcoin, aligning itself with other 'bitcoin treasury companies' as the cryptocurrency hits unprecedented highs.

These companies cite different motivations, such as hedging against inflation, supporting the crypto industry, and utilizing stock sales or debt to increase bitcoin holdings. The substantial rise in some firms' stock prices bolsters the confidence of enthusiasts like Dylan LeClair, despite warnings of potential downturns in bitcoin prices causing selloffs.

MicroStrategy leads the pack by owning 582,000 bitcoins, surpassing all other treasury firms and nation-states combined. Its strategy has made it a significant player, with its stock rising over 3000% in five years. This success story has inspired others to follow suit, even as experts caution about the risks inherent in bitcoin's volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025