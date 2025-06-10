Left Menu

Shrimp Farmers in India Face New Challenges Amid US Tariff Threats

Indian shrimp farmers are grappling with the potential impact of a proposed 26% US tariff on Indian exports. Farmers like R. Mahadevan are considering halting production due to rising costs and stagnant demand. The US market is crucial for Indian shrimp, accounting for 60% of exports worth $2.9 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:02 IST
Shrimp Farmers in India Face New Challenges Amid US Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian shrimp farmers are on edge as they face the possibility of a significant US tariff increase. The proposed 26% tariff threatens to disrupt a major export market and further strain an industry already struggling with rising costs and stagnant demand.

Shrimp farmer R. Mahadevan, from Tamil Nadu, embodies the crisis, voicing concerns over potentially halting production as costs rise and profits dwindle. Trump's trade policies exacerbate the challenges, jeopardizing the livelihoods of tens of thousands of farmers reliant on the US market.

India exports over 716,000 metric tonnes of frozen shrimp annually, with 60% of it destined for the US. Farmers are now urging the government for support, advocating for reduced input costs and new market development to alleviate their financial burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025