Global Delegation's Diplomatic Push Strengthens India's Stance

A multi-party delegation from India, spearheaded by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, reported a decisive shift in international perception regarding Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism. JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad highlighted the successful diplomatic engagement, noting Colombia initially sided with Pakistan but altered its view post-discussion.

Telugu Desam Party MP GM Harish Balayogi echoed similar sentiments, describing the warm reception in nations such as Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and the United States. While initial condolences were offered to Pakistan, the delegation's clear exposition on incidents like the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor prompted these nations to retract prior messages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet this global delegation today to discuss strategies at his official residence, showcasing India's robust diplomatic outreach. This delegation, comprising parliamentarians and former ambassadors, presented India's narrative in over 30 countries, underscoring the urgency of action against terrorism.

