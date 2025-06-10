Left Menu

Impact of Sanctions on Russia's War Efforts Discussed by German Chancellor

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the critical role sanctions play in determining the sustainability of Russia's war on Ukraine. At a Berlin news conference, he urged the U.S. to impose stronger sanctions to impact Russia's ability to continue its military endeavors.

  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addressed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the importance of sanctions. Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merz stated that the duration of Russia's war largely depends on the effectiveness of international sanctions against it.

He noted that increased economic pressure could sever Russia's ability to maintain its military operations. Merz urged the United States to impose more stringent sanctions, emphasizing that international unity is crucial in this effort.

The Chancellor's remarks come amid escalating tensions and underline Germany's stance on holding Russia accountable through diplomatic and economic means.

