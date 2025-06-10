Uttarakhand's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Safety

The Central Government has sanctioned a significant infrastructure project valued at Rs 720.67 crore, aimed at improving the road network in Dehradun district, Uttarakhand. This project focuses on enhancing the Dehradun-Lal Tappar-Nepali Farm section of National Highway-7 and the Nepali Farm-Motichur stretch of National Highway-34, encompassing a total length of 36.82 km. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for this pivotal decision.

This ambitious project seeks to not only boost road connectivity between Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh but also facilitate smoother access to the Chardham Yatra route. Key objectives include the comprehensive enhancement of road safety through grade separation at busy junctions and segregating local traffic from main thoroughfares. Additional service roads are planned to mitigate accidents and relieve traffic congestion. CM Dhami emphasized that under PM Modi's leadership, Uttarakhand's infrastructure is witnessing rapid advancements, marking this initiative as a progressive step towards state development.

Marking 11 years of Modi government tenure, CM Dhami underscored India's assertion as a strong, capable, and self-reliant global entity, attributed to combined efforts for a developed nation. He reflected on the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' motto driving progress. Highlighting health and economic strides, Dhami pointed to the success of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the Make in India initiative, with the country now standing as the fourth largest global economy, signifying India's burgeoning presence in international trade.