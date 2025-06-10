Left Menu

FTSE 100 Nears Record; Market Eyes Rate Cuts and Trade Talks

London shares closed higher as the FTSE 100 approached record levels due to soft labor market data, raising hopes for further interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, ongoing U.S.-China trade talks were closely observed. Homebuilder stocks soared while precious metal miners declined significantly, affected by lower-than-expected gold output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:49 IST
FTSE 100 Nears Record; Market Eyes Rate Cuts and Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London shares surged on Tuesday, with the FTSE 100 nearing its all-time high following labor market data suggesting potential interest rate cuts. Investors are also focused on U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Britain's pay growth slowed, and unemployment spiked, leading to expectations of rate cuts by the Bank of England. This data may influence the central bank's decision-making in upcoming months, as noted by economist Elizabeth Martins from HSBC.

The home construction sector took the lead with significant gains, while energy shares followed suit driven by rising oil prices. Conversely, precious metal miners saw steep declines amid output challenges at Hochschild Mining's Mara Rosa mine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025