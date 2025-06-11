Delhi Government Plants Seeds for Greener Future with 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative
Delhi's BJP government claims significant achievements in its first 100 days, emphasizing environmental initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. Officials urge residents to plant trees in honor of Mother Earth and address water supply improvements. The campaign aims to plant 70 lakh trees this season, enhancing the city's greenery.
Delhi minister Parvesh Verma announced on Wednesday that the BJP government in Delhi has achieved more in its first 100 days than the previous administration did in a decade. He made the statement while attending the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' event, organized by Delhi's Education Department.
The initiative encourages residents to plant a tree in honor of their mothers, as part of a broader effort to increase the capital's green cover. Verma also assured that steps are being taken to ensure water supply reaches every home, tackling both shortages and water quality issues.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the government's ambition to plant over 70 lakh trees in the current season. She praised the involvement of various departments and schools in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, aiming to bolster Delhi's environment by urging individuals and organizations to honor Mother Nature with tree planting.
