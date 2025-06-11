China and African Nations Urge U.S. to Rethink Trade Tariffs

In a significant appeal to the global community, China, alongside 53 African nations, has called for a return to equitable trade negotiations, specifically urging the United States to reconsider its high tariff impositions.

The demand emerged after a meeting in Changsha, as officials highlighted the need for cooperative economic resolutions. The White House recently announced tariffs significantly impacting African exporters.

With China's economy facing a slowdown, the nation is deepening its partnerships in Africa. This collaboration aims to explore new markets and promote zero-tariff measures, a strategy to counteract high tariffs that affect many African countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)