China and African Nations Urge U.S. to Rethink Trade Tariffs

China and 53 African countries urged global return to fair trade discussions, calling out the U.S. for high trade tariffs. The meeting emphasized resolving differences collaboratively, promoting zero-tariff measures, and strengthening economic ties. China, deepening ties in Africa, eyes new markets amid slowing home economy and heavy U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:17 IST
In a significant appeal to the global community, China, alongside 53 African nations, has called for a return to equitable trade negotiations, specifically urging the United States to reconsider its high tariff impositions.

The demand emerged after a meeting in Changsha, as officials highlighted the need for cooperative economic resolutions. The White House recently announced tariffs significantly impacting African exporters.

With China's economy facing a slowdown, the nation is deepening its partnerships in Africa. This collaboration aims to explore new markets and promote zero-tariff measures, a strategy to counteract high tariffs that affect many African countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

