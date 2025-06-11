Left Menu

Delhi's Double Crisis: Floods and Demolitions Stir Political Waters

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta claims full readiness for floods after 2023's disaster, during a flood preparedness meeting. Meanwhile, AAP's Atishi criticizes Gupta for the controversial demolition at Kalkaji, blaming BJP for anti-poor actions. The demolition, driven by flood-prevention, displaced 370 families, leaving mixed resettlement outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:10 IST
Delhi's Double Crisis: Floods and Demolitions Stir Political Waters
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive stride towards flood preparedness, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured residents that the government is fully equipped to combat potential flood threats this monsoon season. Gupta highlighted this commitment after presiding over a critical Flood Control Committee meeting, stressing that extensive measures have been implemented across barrages and major drains in response to Delhi's severe flood in 2023.

Gupta's assurances came amidst a heated political debate triggered by the demolition of encroachments at Kalkaji's Bhoomihini camp. Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Gupta, accusing them of being a 'Gareeb Virodhi' party following the controversial eviction drive. Atishi criticized the involvement of the Delhi Development Authority in pursuing the court-mandated demolition orders, which displaced numerous residents.

Despite the political finger-pointing, the demolition, which targeted 370 illegal huts, was ostensibly conducted to alleviate flooding issues exacerbated by obstructed water flow due to encroachments. While 189 residents found solace in resettlement flats, 181 remain without assurances, revealing a complex socio-political and environmental challenge ahead for the capital.

