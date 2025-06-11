West Bengal Halts Controversial Smart Meter Installation

West Bengal has decided to halt the controversial installation of prepaid smart meters in homes due to significant public protest. Power Minister Arup Biswas clarified that the existing meters would now function as regular ones, requiring households to pay bills every three months.

The installation was initially a directive from the central government. However, public outcry led to the program's suspension. In districts such as Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and Burdwan, residents reportedly saw their bills double or triple post-installation, fuelling discontent.

Minister Biswas expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for supporting the decision to pause the program, highlighting the state government's responsiveness to the public's concerns.