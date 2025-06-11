Left Menu

West Bengal Halts Controversial Smart Meter Installation

The West Bengal government has suspended the installation of prepaid smart meters following widespread protests. Consumers voiced concerns over increased electricity bills. Power Minister Arup Biswas announced that existing smart meters would be regarded as normal meters, requiring bill payments every three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:18 IST
West Bengal Halts Controversial Smart Meter Installation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal has decided to halt the controversial installation of prepaid smart meters in homes due to significant public protest. Power Minister Arup Biswas clarified that the existing meters would now function as regular ones, requiring households to pay bills every three months.

The installation was initially a directive from the central government. However, public outcry led to the program's suspension. In districts such as Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and Burdwan, residents reportedly saw their bills double or triple post-installation, fuelling discontent.

Minister Biswas expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for supporting the decision to pause the program, highlighting the state government's responsiveness to the public's concerns.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025