Left Menu

Solarium Green Energy Re-enters Solar Manufacturing with Cutting-Edge Facility in Ahmedabad

Solarium Green Energy Limited announces its return to solar module manufacturing with a new facility in Ahmedabad. This move, part of a backward integration strategy, aims to stabilize costs, improve supply chains, and enhance margins. The project is expected to bolster Solarium's market position in India's growing solar industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:57 IST
Solarium Green Energy Re-enters Solar Manufacturing with Cutting-Edge Facility in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Solarium Green Energy Limited is set to re-enter the solar module manufacturing sector with a state-of-the-art facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The plant, which is estimated at a project capex cost of ₹70 crore, will have a production capacity of approximately 1000 MW annually.

As part of a strategic backward integration, Solarium aims to mitigate cost fluctuations and reinforce its supply chain by producing Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules with advanced technology. This initiative is expected to better control margins and facilitate swifter project execution.

Chairman Ankit Garg expresses confidence that the in-house module production will synergize with their supply chain. The new facility is anticipated to be operational by Q4 of this fiscal year, further solidifying Solarium's leadership in the solar space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025