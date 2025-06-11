Solarium Green Energy Re-enters Solar Manufacturing with Cutting-Edge Facility in Ahmedabad

Solarium Green Energy Limited is set to re-enter the solar module manufacturing sector with a state-of-the-art facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The plant, which is estimated at a project capex cost of ₹70 crore, will have a production capacity of approximately 1000 MW annually.

As part of a strategic backward integration, Solarium aims to mitigate cost fluctuations and reinforce its supply chain by producing Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules with advanced technology. This initiative is expected to better control margins and facilitate swifter project execution.

Chairman Ankit Garg expresses confidence that the in-house module production will synergize with their supply chain. The new facility is anticipated to be operational by Q4 of this fiscal year, further solidifying Solarium's leadership in the solar space.

(With inputs from agencies.)