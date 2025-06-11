Left Menu

Railways Revamp: Tatkal Ticketing Made Fairer with New Aadhaar Authentication Rules

Indian Railways introduces major updates to the Tatkal ticket booking system, including mandatory Aadhaar-based authentication, to enhance transparency and accessibility for genuine users, effective from July 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:07 IST
Railways Revamp: Tatkal Ticketing Made Fairer with New Aadhaar Authentication Rules
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways has announced significant modifications to its Tatkal ticket booking system aimed at promoting transparency and accessibility. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the initiative's goal to prioritize genuine users in the booking process. 'Tatkal ticketing has been made more accessible for genuine users,' Minister Vaishnaw declared in a recent social media post.

The overhaul includes mandatory Aadhaar authentication for online Tatkal bookings. Starting July 1, 2025, patrons must authenticate their identities via Aadhaar to purchase tickets on IRCTC's official platforms. Moreover, from July 15, 2025, both Aadhaar-based OTP authentication for online transactions and OTP verification at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters will be essential.

To curb bulk bookings during peak times, Indian Railways has imposed a time restriction on ticket agents. They will be prohibited from booking Tatkal tickets in the first 30 minutes of availability for both AC and non-AC classes. These steps are part of a broader effort to ensure the benefits of the Tatkal scheme are experienced by legitimate travelers. The Ministry of Railways calls upon passengers to update their Aadhaar details in their IRCTC profiles promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025