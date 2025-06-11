Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Deal Sparks Wall Street Gains Amid Market Optimism

Wall Street stocks climbed as President Trump announced a U.S.-China trade deal, leading to a dip in Treasury yields and the dollar. Market optimism grew with the Consumer Price Index's slight rise and the potential easing of trade tensions. The deal includes reciprocal tariffs and agreements on trade and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:11 IST
U.S.-China Trade Deal Sparks Wall Street Gains Amid Market Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced gains on Wednesday, buoyed by President Donald Trump's announcement of a finalized U.S.-China trade deal. As a result, the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields saw a decline, sparked by the positive market sentiments surrounding the agreement and a slight increase in U.S. consumer prices in May.

A White House official detailed the new tariffs agreement, which allows the U.S. to impose up to 55% tariffs on Chinese goods, while China will reciprocate with a 10% tariff on U.S. imports. The deal also involves Beijing supplying rare earth minerals, with the U.S. allowing Chinese student enrollments in its colleges.

Major stock indices like the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed gains, while Tesla shares rose after Elon Musk reversed his critical comments about Trump. Across the globe, market reactions varied. U.S. Treasury yields fell as the strong demand for a $39 billion note sale indicated ongoing interest in U.S. debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025