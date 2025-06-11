India Approves Rs 6,405 Crore Railway Projects to Enhance Connectivity and Sustainability

In a landmark move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the approval of two major railway multitracking projects worth Rs 6,405 crore, emphasizing their significance in bolstering connectivity and sustainability nationwide. Through a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the projects' ability to enhance commercial activities while promoting sustainable development.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, sanctioned two extensive railway projects intended to augment travel convenience, diminish logistics costs, and curtail the nation's oil imports. The Koderma-Barkakana Doubling and Ballari-Chikjajur Doubling projects, pivotal to these goals, will expand over 318 kilometers across crucial districts.

Extended through districts in Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, these projects will improve accessibility for over 1,408 villages, affecting around 28.19 lakh people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his appreciation for the initiative, underlining its potential to accelerate regional growth and generate substantial employment opportunities.

