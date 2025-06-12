Left Menu

Swift Arrests: From Rs 36 Lakh Bank Heist in Punjab to Delhi's Armed Pursuit

Police in Mathura capture two involved in a Rs 36 lakh robbery at an HDFC Bank in Punjab. Meanwhile, a wanted criminal in Delhi was apprehended after a brief gunfight, revealing increasing pressure on law enforcement across regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:07 IST
Swift Arrests: From Rs 36 Lakh Bank Heist in Punjab to Delhi's Armed Pursuit
SP Crime Avanish Kumar Mishra (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, two individuals accused of looting Rs 36 lakh from an HDFC Bank branch in Kapurthala, Punjab, have been apprehended. The arrests were made in Mathura, where authorities recovered Rs 2.2 lakh from their possession, according to Avanish Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime.

The suspects, identified as Navjot Singh and Zorawar Singh, were detained after a joint operation by the SOG and Govindnagar police teams alongside the Punjab Police. In addition to the cash, officials also seized five mobile phones and an Innova car from the duo. This swift action underscores the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, a separate incident in Delhi saw the capture of a criminal sought in robbery and murder cases. The arrest followed a brief exchange of gunfire with a police team from Nand Nagri. A pistol and fired cartridges were recovered, highlighting ongoing challenges faced by police in metropolitan areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025