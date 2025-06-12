Swift Arrests: From Rs 36 Lakh Bank Heist in Punjab to Delhi's Armed Pursuit
Police in Mathura capture two involved in a Rs 36 lakh robbery at an HDFC Bank in Punjab. Meanwhile, a wanted criminal in Delhi was apprehended after a brief gunfight, revealing increasing pressure on law enforcement across regions.
In a significant breakthrough, two individuals accused of looting Rs 36 lakh from an HDFC Bank branch in Kapurthala, Punjab, have been apprehended. The arrests were made in Mathura, where authorities recovered Rs 2.2 lakh from their possession, according to Avanish Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime.
The suspects, identified as Navjot Singh and Zorawar Singh, were detained after a joint operation by the SOG and Govindnagar police teams alongside the Punjab Police. In addition to the cash, officials also seized five mobile phones and an Innova car from the duo. This swift action underscores the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies.
Meanwhile, a separate incident in Delhi saw the capture of a criminal sought in robbery and murder cases. The arrest followed a brief exchange of gunfire with a police team from Nand Nagri. A pistol and fired cartridges were recovered, highlighting ongoing challenges faced by police in metropolitan areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
