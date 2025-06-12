Left Menu

Karnataka CM Urges Ban Lift on Totapari Mangoes in Chittoor

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on Andhra Pradesh's CM to revoke a ban on Totapari mangoes from Karnataka in Chittoor district. The ban has disrupted supply chains for mango growers in the border regions of Karnataka, potentially causing significant financial losses and raising tension between states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:11 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to overturn a ban on the entry of Karnataka's Totapari mangoes into Andhra's Chittoor district. In his communication, Siddaramaiah expressed concern over an order issued by the Chittoor district collector, enforcing this restriction.

Siddaramaiah detailed the measures taken to implement the order, which include deployment of teams from the revenue, police, forest, and marketing departments at inter-state check-posts bordering Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He labeled the action as "abrupt" and "unilateral," highlighting the hardships it causes for Karnataka's mango growers, particularly affecting those cultivating near the border.

Citing disruption in supply chains and the threat to post-harvest mangoes, Siddaramaiah warned that the ban could lead to retaliatory measures, disturbing the inter-state movement of agricultural commodities. Emphasizing cooperative federalism, he called for Chandrababu Naidu's intervention to restore the seamless movement of agricultural produce and ensure farmer welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

