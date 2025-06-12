Political Tensions Escalate as UP Deputy CM Takes Dig at Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for alleged 'dynasty misrule'. Maurya accused Yadav's relatives of abusing power. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav claimed internal conflicts within BJP, alleging unjust actions by Deputy CMs. Political discord continues affecting public welfare.
Uttar Pradesh's political landscape witnessed a fresh bout of tension as Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday. Maurya took a jibe at Yadav's leadership, stating that the public has not forgotten the 'dynasty misrule' during Yadav's tenure.
In a social media post, Maurya accused Yadav's family members of indulging in power misuse, dubbing them as beneficiaries of the 'red light'. He claimed that a significant number of Yadav's relatives were acting as 'Chief Ministers' in the state during Yadav's leadership era, referring to it as the 'Dynasty Development Authority'.
In a counter-allegation, Akhilesh Yadav contended that internal strife gripped Uttar Pradesh's BJP, asserting that Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were inciting communal discord. Yadav labeled ongoing internal BJP conflicts as detrimental to public interest, signaling a political storm within the party.
