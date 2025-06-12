Poland Foils Teen Terror Plot
Polish authorities have detained a 19-year-old suspect accused of planning a terrorist attack. The arrest, announced by the interior ministry, links the teen and two others to gathering explosive materials, reportedly inspired by notorious mass killers including Anders Breivik.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:59 IST
- Country:
- Poland
In Poland, a 19-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, according to a statement from the country's interior ministry spokesperson, Jacek Dobrzynski.
This arrest follows the earlier capture of two other suspects reportedly involved in gathering pyrotechnic materials for the planned attack.
Authorities revealed that the trio was influenced by infamous mass killers, including Anders Breivik, as per Dobrzynski's announcement on platform X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Police Encounter: Suspect in Heinous Crime Arrested
Liverpool Incident: Police Secure Extended Time to Question Suspect
Volleyball Match Turns Tragic: Suspected Drone Strike Injures 22 in Pakistan
Dramatic Capture: Escaped Sikkim Assault Suspect Re-Arrested
Emergency workers in South Korea are responding to a fire suspected to have been caused by a plane, reports AP.