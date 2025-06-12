Left Menu

Poland Foils Teen Terror Plot

Polish authorities have detained a 19-year-old suspect accused of planning a terrorist attack. The arrest, announced by the interior ministry, links the teen and two others to gathering explosive materials, reportedly inspired by notorious mass killers including Anders Breivik.

Updated: 12-06-2025 11:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

In Poland, a 19-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, according to a statement from the country's interior ministry spokesperson, Jacek Dobrzynski.

This arrest follows the earlier capture of two other suspects reportedly involved in gathering pyrotechnic materials for the planned attack.

Authorities revealed that the trio was influenced by infamous mass killers, including Anders Breivik, as per Dobrzynski's announcement on platform X.

