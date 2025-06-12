Tragic Collision in Pune: Woman Dies, Father-in-Law Injured

A tragic accident unfolded in Pune's Gangadham Chowk, leading to the death of 29-year-old Dipali Yuvraj Soni and injuring her father-in-law, 61-year-old Jagdish Pannalal Soni, after a truck struck their scooter. According to the police, the accident occurred at 11:15 AM when a truck, MH 14 AS 8852, crashed into their motorbike as they moved forward following a green light signal.

Police detailed that Jagdish Soni, who was steering the scooter, had Dipali Soni as the pillion rider. Unfortunately, Dipali was killed instantly. Jagdish was taken to Spiral Hospital, where his condition remains stable. The truck driver, Shaukat Ali Papalal Kulkundi, a 51-year-old Pune resident, has been detained, with medical tests underway. A case is being drafted under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, paralleling IPC Section 304, as the investigation progresses.

In a separate incident on June 1, twelve individuals were hurt when a tourist cab spiraled out of control and hit a bystander group near Sadashiv Peth's Bhave School. The accident, occurring around 7 PM close to a tea stall, impacted students preparing for the MPSC exams. Initial findings suggest the cab driver, Jairam Mule, 27, might have been intoxicated. Both the driver and the vehicle owner are in custody as an FIR was filed at Vishrambaug Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)