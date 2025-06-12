Severe Rainfall Hits Hubballi: Search for Missing Man, School Closures as IMD Alerts Karnataka

Heavy rains and strong winds swept through the Hubballi region on Wednesday night, raising fears for the safety of a man suspected to have drowned after being caught in a waterlogged low-lying area. Hubballi taluka Tehsildar Kallangouda Patil confirmed ongoing search efforts by Fire Services to locate the missing individual, now in their 10th hour. The heavy downpour saw approximately 150 mm of rain overnight and subsequently led to the closure of schools across Hubballi.

Many areas within Hubballi, particularly the low-lying regions, remain heavily waterlogged, disrupting regular traffic flow and pushing authorities to close all schools as a precautionary measure. In response to a red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Karnataka, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu declared a day's holiday for educational institutions, including Anganwadis, primary and high schools, and colleges on Thursday.

The IMD has forecast a prolonged period of rainfall spanning the next week across Karnataka. The Hubballi area witnessed massive flooding early Thursday, affecting several districts, with Hanashi village among the hardest hit. Coastal and north interior Karnataka will continue to experience widespread rain until June 17, while south interior districts will see equally significant downpours later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)