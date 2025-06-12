NTPC Boosts Power Capacity with New Thermal Unit

State-owned NTPC announced on Thursday that it has successfully completed trial operations for a third unit of 660 MW at its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project located in Jharkhand.

This advancement elevates NTPC's overall installed capacity to 81,368 MW, reinforcing its position as India's leading power generation company.

The North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, a coal-based facility situated in the Chatra district, now contributes significantly to NTPC's installed capacity, both on a standalone and group basis.

