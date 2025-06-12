Left Menu

NTPC Boosts Power Capacity with New Thermal Unit

State-owned NTPC has completed trial operations of a new 660 MW unit at the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand, increasing its total installed capacity to 81,368 MW. This milestone solidifies NTPC's status as India's largest power generation company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NTPC announced on Thursday that it has successfully completed trial operations for a third unit of 660 MW at its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project located in Jharkhand.

This advancement elevates NTPC's overall installed capacity to 81,368 MW, reinforcing its position as India's leading power generation company.

The North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, a coal-based facility situated in the Chatra district, now contributes significantly to NTPC's installed capacity, both on a standalone and group basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

