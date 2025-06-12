ATOA Joins Intensive Search for Missing Trekker in Indrahar Pass
The Adventure Tour Operators Association has joined an urgent high-altitude rescue mission, collaborating with Israeli and local rescue teams to locate missing trekker Samuel Vengrinovich in the Indrahar Pass. Despite challenging conditions, the operation is supported by local administration, emphasizing seamless coordination and logistics.
- Country:
- India
The Adventure Tour Operators Association (ATOA) has become an integral part of the ongoing high-stakes search and rescue operation for Samuel (Shmuel) Vengrinovich, an Israeli-American missing since June 6 near Indrahar Pass, Dharamshala. Following an urgent plea from the Israeli Rescue Team, ATOA quickly mobilized a proficient team from Manali, led by their President Ramesh Kumar, equipped with advanced mountain rescue gear.
Praveen Sood, General Secretary of ATOA Kullu Manali, oversees the on-ground coordination, emphasizing the close collaboration with the Israeli team, local administration, and volunteer groups. The District Administration and DC Office Dharamshala have backed the mission with logistical support, including satellite phones to ensure continuous communication in the remote terrain.
Vengrinovich, 44, last seen on June 6 around 12:37 PM near a glacier along the Indrahar Pass, is believed to have gone astray amid adverse weather conditions. The rugged trek connects Kangra and Chamba districts and spans 35 kilometers from McLeodganj through the Himalayas, at over 4,000 meters elevation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Tensions Rise Over Vimal Negi Death Investigation
BJP Demands Expanded CBI Probe into Himachal Pradesh Corruption Scandal
Himachal Pradesh Demands Dues Before Releasing Kishau Dam Water
Himachal Pradesh Empowering Women with New Scheme
BJP Demands CBI Probe Over Alleged Corruption in Himachal Pradesh