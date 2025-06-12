Tensions in Middle East Impact Wall Street Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty
Wall Street indexes dipped due to rising Middle East tensions and unclear US-China trade deals. Boeing fell after a deadly crash in India. Gold prices rose and tech stocks were mixed. Investors expect interest rates to remain unchanged, but anticipate favorable trade deals soon.
Wall Street saw a slump on Thursday as rising tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding Washington's trade negotiations with China affected investor sentiment. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all reported declines amid the ongoing geopolitical concerns.
A significant drop in Boeing shares followed the crash of an Air India 787-8 Dreamliner, resulting in the loss of over 200 lives. This event, alongside statements from President Donald Trump about increasing volatility in the region, added to the market's concerns.
Meanwhile, U.S.-listed shares of gold miners rose with bullion prices hitting a one-week high. Oracle's stock climbed on an optimistic annual revenue forecast, counteracting declines in other sectors. Investors are now looking towards upcoming trade agreements and potential interest rate changes for stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
