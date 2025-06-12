Hollywood's Fall: The Weinstein Trial Takes a Turn
A New York judge declared a mistrial in one of Harvey Weinstein's charges after a juror's refusal to deliberate. Weinstein faced a separate conviction on a sex abuse charge just a day earlier. The mistrial signals ongoing twists in the high-profile case against the former movie mogul.
In a dramatic development at the Manhattan criminal trial of Harvey Weinstein, the judge on Thursday declared a mistrial on a third-degree rape charge. The decision came after one juror refused to continue deliberations.
Weinstein, the once-powerful figure in Hollywood, was still found guilty on a separate sex abuse charge on Wednesday, marking a significant moment as the jury reached a partial verdict after five days of deliberations.
While the mistrial represents a setback, the conviction on the sex abuse charge underscores the complexities and pressures inherent in Weinstein's high-profile legal battle, as developments continue to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
