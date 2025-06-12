Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Claims Lives
Union Ministers expressed their grief over a tragic Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad that resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. Authorities have called for DNA testing to identify victims, as rescue efforts are underway with support from Gujarat's health and disaster response teams.
In a heart-wrenching incident, a London-bound Air India flight crashed near Ahmedabad, resulting in several fatalities and injuries. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, and SP Singh Baghel have voiced their deep sorrow and condolences to the bereaved families.
The Gujarat health authorities have initiated DNA testing at BJ Medical College to aid in the identification of victims, urging families to come forward for sample submission. Two helpline numbers have been provided for inquiries.
As rescue operations spearheaded by three National Disaster Response Force teams progress, Air India disclosed details about the flight and its experienced crew. Despite a mayday call, communication from the plane ceased before the tragic crash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
