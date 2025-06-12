Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Claims Lives

In a heart-wrenching incident, a London-bound Air India flight crashed near Ahmedabad, resulting in several fatalities and injuries. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, and SP Singh Baghel have voiced their deep sorrow and condolences to the bereaved families.

The Gujarat health authorities have initiated DNA testing at BJ Medical College to aid in the identification of victims, urging families to come forward for sample submission. Two helpline numbers have been provided for inquiries.

As rescue operations spearheaded by three National Disaster Response Force teams progress, Air India disclosed details about the flight and its experienced crew. Despite a mayday call, communication from the plane ceased before the tragic crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)