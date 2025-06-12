Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Claims Lives

Union Ministers expressed their grief over a tragic Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad that resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. Authorities have called for DNA testing to identify victims, as rescue efforts are underway with support from Gujarat's health and disaster response teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:45 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Claims Lives
Visuals from site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a London-bound Air India flight crashed near Ahmedabad, resulting in several fatalities and injuries. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, and SP Singh Baghel have voiced their deep sorrow and condolences to the bereaved families.

The Gujarat health authorities have initiated DNA testing at BJ Medical College to aid in the identification of victims, urging families to come forward for sample submission. Two helpline numbers have been provided for inquiries.

As rescue operations spearheaded by three National Disaster Response Force teams progress, Air India disclosed details about the flight and its experienced crew. Despite a mayday call, communication from the plane ceased before the tragic crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025