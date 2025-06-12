Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Leaves 242 Aboard: Himachal Leaders Express Grief

In a tragic incident, an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing several passengers. Onboard were 242 individuals, including 12 crew members. The crash has incited heartfelt condolences from Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

The flight, which departed at 1:38 PM local time, saw its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash into a doctors' hostel near the airport, resulting in the loss of lives, including medical students. The grief is palpable in Himachal Pradesh. People are united in prayers for the victims and extending support to grieving families.

Air India confirmed the tragedy and expressed full cooperation with ongoing investigations. A dedicated hotline is in place for concerned families and friends seeking information about the passengers. Commanded by Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, the aircraft's Mayday call went unheeded due to subsequent silence from the plane. Details of the tragedy continue to emerge as authorities investigate.

