Market Turmoil: Stocks Plummet, Oil Prices Soar Amid Middle East Tensions

Stocks in Asia fell sharply after Israel conducted a military strike on Iran, causing oil prices to skyrocket. This geopolitical tension adds uncertainty to financial markets, already stressed by U.S. trade policies. Safe havens like gold and the Swiss franc gained as investors sought security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Asian stock markets took a nosedive on Friday. This was driven by a massive selloff in Wall Street futures and a surge in oil prices following Israel's military action against Iran.

The strikes intensified geopolitical tensions in a key oil-producing region, injecting new uncertainty into global financial markets. This comes at a time when President Trump's aggressive trade policies have already put pressure on the economy.

As investors scrambled to safe havens like gold and the Swiss franc, market reactions were swift. Oil prices jumped approximately 9%, while stock indices across the globe, from the U.S. to Japan, experienced significant declines.

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

