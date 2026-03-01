Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Gulf: Commercial Ships in Crossfire

Following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, at least three tankers in the Gulf have been damaged amid rising risks of collateral damage to commercial vessels. More than 200 ships, carrying oil and gas, are anchored around the Strait of Hormuz. The situation has escalated, increasing insurance rates significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:19 IST
Tensions have escalated in the Gulf region after U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran led to a series of retaliatory strikes. At least three tankers have been damaged in the crossfire, with shipping sources and officials highlighting a significant increase in risks to commercial vessels operating in these waters.

The heightened threat has caused over 200 oil and liquefied gas tankers to anchor in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters, posing serious challenges to global shipping routes. Citing these threats, the U.S. transport ministry's Maritime Administration has advised vessels to steer clear of the area, suggesting a standoff distance of 30 nautical miles from U.S. military ships.

Market analysts expect insurance premiums on marine hulls to rise sharply, with estimates predicting increases between 25% and 50%. The Lloyd's of London insurance market has already designated Iran, the Gulf, and parts of the Gulf of Oman as high-risk areas, intensifying concerns about shipping in this critical region.

